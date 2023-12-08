Create New Account
Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Bartonella: More Problematic than Lyme Disease? - https://bit.ly/41b1ewE

Identification of FDA-Approved Drugs with Activity against Stationary Phase Bartonella henselae - https://bit.ly/46NT7Y2


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1


Frequently, I am coaching people who have Bartonella, a gram-negative bacteria that has very adverse effects on people's gut and body holistically, and one of the most effective things I am aware of for eradicating it is Methylene Blue.


In this video, I talk extensively about the science of Methylene Blue for treating Bartonella, such as how effective it is at treating Bartonella in its stationary and growing phase, how effective it is compared to specific antibiotic medications and much more.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above in detail, watch this video "Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1" from start to FINISH!


