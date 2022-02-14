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OTTAWA POLICEMAN SPEAKS OUT
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201 views • February 14, 2022
Screw the "ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE" Let have "The Police Officer Challenge" I challenge all Police Officers Around the world to stand up and say no more restrictions. Not now or ever again.
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