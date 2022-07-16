West Point Cadets Abused by Racist CRT Training! | TOM FITTON

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TOM FITTON of Judicial Watch speaks on Tucker Carlson Tonight: West Point Cadets Abused by Racist CRT TrainingJudicial Watch President @TomFitton appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News to discuss documents we obtained on critical race theory instruction at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point. READ MORE https://www.judicialwatch.org/crt-propaganda-at-west-point/