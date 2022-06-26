Britons Face Increasing Cost of Leaving

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https://gnews.org/post/pd6cda37
06/24/2022 Britons are not just battling the high cost of living, but the introduction of the Buy-Now-Pay-Later ( BNPL) short term credit service during the pandemic has plunged more Britons into debt