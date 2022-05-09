© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'RUSSIA GAVE A PREEMPTIVE REBUFF TO AGGRESSION' | PUTIN ADDRESSES UKRAINE DURING V-DAY SPEECH (male translator, MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
591 views • May 09, 2022
'RUSSIA GAVE A PREEMPTIVE REBUFF TO AGGRESSION' | PUTIN ADDRESSES UKRAINE DURING V-DAY SPEECH (male translator, MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vFnZCcaOoI92/
During his Victory Day speech, Putin not only praised the achievement of the Soviet people during World War II, but also addressed the reasons for the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bwdm
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vFnZCcaOoI92/
During his Victory Day speech, Putin not only praised the achievement of the Soviet people during World War II, but also addressed the reasons for the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bwdm
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.