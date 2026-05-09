Michael Jaco Exposes the Fraud Behind the "Anti-Hate" Industry





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v799ku6-central-casting-and-the-coming-collapse.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





They fomented hate and derision among the races on purpose. So they could money launder. So they could get money for programs to stop the racism they were creating themselves.





In this incisive briefing, Josh exposes the cynical machinery of the divide-and-conquer strategy that has funded the deep state for generations. Create a problem. Fund a solution. Launder the money. Repeat. The Southern Poverty Law Center is just the first domino. The Clinton Foundation is next.





Josh calls out the absurdity of Ilhan Omar referencing "WW 11" — World War 11 — a window into the mentality of those who have been pushed into positions of power not by merit, but by manipulation. The nepotism, the inbreeding, the fraud factories — all of it designed to keep the lower rungs pliable, usable, controllable.





But the exposure is coming at a digestible clip. Not firehose level—yet. The history we were taught is being rewritten in real time. The evil that was fomented, the manipulations, the layers of deception—all of it is peeling back.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.