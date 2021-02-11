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1984 Summary in Animation
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117 views • February 11, 2021
Does this look familiar...look around us now...
1984 the dystopian, orwellian mind control world that the "POWERS THAT BE" want us in and have NOW created for us...
PLEASE WAKE the sleepers among us
1984 the dystopian, orwellian mind control world that the "POWERS THAT BE" want us in and have NOW created for us...
PLEASE WAKE the sleepers among us
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