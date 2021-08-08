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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 19) Situation Update: Bankers are being Arrested - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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273 views • August 08, 2021
The fake news won't tell you news, but feed you with propaganda. We recommend to stop watching propaganda News channels and convert your TV into Freedom based Platform. Throw the Amazon and Google TV box from the window. Get a laptop, connect it to your TV and watch alternative Freedom Speech Platforms such as gab, odysee, ugetube, bitchute, and brighteon:
# Free Speech Platforms
https://gab.com/Obelievers
https://odysee.com/@Obelievers
https://ugetube.com/@obelievers
https://www.minds.com/obelievers/
https://www.bitchute.com/obelievers/
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Obelievers
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/obelievers
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
# Free Speech Platforms
https://gab.com/Obelievers
https://odysee.com/@Obelievers
https://ugetube.com/@obelievers
https://www.minds.com/obelievers/
https://www.bitchute.com/obelievers/
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Obelievers
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/obelievers
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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