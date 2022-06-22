US High School Golf Featuring: Katherine Mann 2023

We've got quite the winner here coaches!



This accurate driver and putting student-athlete out of SC is sure to help you have to make room in your trophy case. See why she is an under par machine ready for the next level!

Also for all present and soon-to-be golfers; we get driving tips from one of the best teachers in the game. Enjoy!

Part one:

Katherine Mann 2023

Coaches and recruiters, her contact information is on the video.

Part two:

Robert Rock's Driving Tips.

Robert Rock regularly wallops it straight, true without so much as a hair on his perfectly coiffured head moving out of place. So we asked him to show us how he did it. And he did... Find more of Robert's teaching from CoachTube - https://shrsl.com/3kxko -

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