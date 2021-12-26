Dr Tyson Has Over 6,000+ Covid Patients with Early Treatment = NO DEATHS!

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“We started seeing inflammation, so we used anti-inflammatories. We saw blood clots, so we used anti-coagulants. We saw patients having trouble breathing, so we used asthma medications… It wasn't just one drug. It was the art of what we see and how those patients responded to what we gave them."
Follow Dr. Tyson on telegram at https://t.me/btysonmdlive