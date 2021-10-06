257: MARIA ZACK | EXPOSED! The Deep State’s Corruption & Secrets Will Be Made Public - GAME OVER - The Great Reset Has Been Trumped!

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🚨 MUST WATCH - EXCLUSIVE WITH MARIA ZACK - FOUNDER OF NATIONS IN ACTION
🌟 Maria led the investigation and exposed Italy's involvement in the 2020 election fraud - ItalyGate
Now she reveals the "White Hats" have taken control and are literally holding all the cards.
As of September 1, 2021, a key databank with all of the incriminating evidence against the 38 members of the shadow government controlling most countries (including ours) around the world, is in the hands of our parallel government (the good guys).
The information will be made public very soon, which is why Maria suggests the Deep State/Shadow Government will strike hard before their dream of The Great Reset is destroyed.
She explain the levels and relationships of all the players but you'll most likely need to watch a few times...it's ALOT to get your arms around.
🎧 This interview is from the Dr. Alan Keyes show "Let's Talk America" on Brighteon.TV - September 30, 2021 - with Guest Host Michele Swinick "The Queen of Quality Content" & Host of the Everything Home Talk Radio Show & Podcast
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🚨 Are you ready to TAKE ACTION to make your life better AND Save America?
VISIT: http://TakeActionItems.com
😷 COVID-19 Is A FRAUD & not a "New" Virus - No Sample of it exists ANYWHERE on the planet & that's from the FDA, CDC & many FOIA requests.
It's just a marketing name for the combination of RNA from other Coronaviruses & human & animal cells...those agencies mixed together to create a digital/computer sample to send to the labs so the Fraudulent PCR Tests would show a "false positive".
It's the biggest FRAUD ever committed against the people of the world - the Ultimate Crime Against Humanity! All to create FEAR, mandate non-vaccines (the REAL Bioweapon) & kill billions of people...The Great Reset!
🚨 SPIKE PROTEINS from the Non-Vaccines are NOW the reason people are getting sick. "Vaccinated" people have turned into virus producing factories, are infecting themselves & spreading SARS-CoV-2 when they have flu-like symptoms!
🎧 Listen To The Facts, Truth & Get All Of The Resources To Overcome The Tyranny...Awareness & Awakeness Will Triumph...Remember, GOD WINS!
🤔 http://CovidFactsNotFear.com
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JOIN Our "SAVE MY FREEDOM" Movement
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🌟🌟🌟 Begin Your Great Awakening Journey by listening to Episode 171 (at the top of the TAKE ACTION TAB) with all of the details on how to utilize the 32 shows delivered by our Partners & All-Stars during March Madness Maskless Month of Makeovers, Motivation & Marketing 🌟🌟🌟
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