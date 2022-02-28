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What does Trillion Dollars of Debt look like?
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71 views • February 28, 2022
It's hard to imagine what a trillion dollars of debt looks like, so let me help you.
No if we think the governments of our world are ever going to pay it back with the same buying power of today's dollar I think we're kidding ourselves.
Inflation or perhaps hyper inflation may be the only way out?
Learn more about on Freedom and the deception of Marxism at
www.theliberalredpill.com
Like our facebook page while its still up ;-)
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No if we think the governments of our world are ever going to pay it back with the same buying power of today's dollar I think we're kidding ourselves.
Inflation or perhaps hyper inflation may be the only way out?
Learn more about on Freedom and the deception of Marxism at
www.theliberalredpill.com
Like our facebook page while its still up ;-)
https://www.facebook.com/theliberalredpill
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