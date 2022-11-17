COP 27 Back To Sinai, 10 New Commandments For Climate Religion

COP 27 Back To Sinai, 10 New Commandments For Climate ReligionIn Episode 142 we discuss the spiritual side of COP27 and the climate agenda. Religious leaders from various Christian denominations as well as numerous other faiths, joined in a ceremony to introduce their 10 principles for climate repentance, in Egypt. The ceremony was inspired by Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato Si, that is devoted to religious responses to climate change. Are we seeing the fulfilment of biblical prophec
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.