Republican Trucker Defeats NJ Senate President

Jim's comment: "MIXED INFO ON THE TRUCKER - Some sources are saying he's in while others are saying the corrupted dem is not resigning and is "federal reserving" ballots up out of thin air. Obviously the trucker won. It cannot be allowed to have it go this way every time a dem does not want to let go. Their issues with vote fraud being how they win have got to be put away RIGHT NOW."



Edward Durr, 58, a truck driver for furniture company Raymour & Flanigan, was elected as a Republican to New Jersey State Senate on Tuesday. Fed up with the ridiculous COVID dictates from the governor’s office, and the non-response from any political office to push back against the nonsense. So, he decided to take a stand.



He ousted a Democrat Steve Sweeney, who has been president of the State Senate since 2010 and spent in excess of $600,000 on the race. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney was a likely candidate to become the Democrat candidate for governor in New Jersey, as he has deep political connections and decades inside the Garden State political machine.



Durr ran for a seat in the New Jersey General Assembly in 2017 and 2019, however he was defeated both times. Durr spent $153 on Dunkin' Donuts for staff and paper fliers before the Republican primary.



theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/04/giant-slayer-edward-durr-a-truck-driver-who-likely-defeated-the-new-jersey-senate-president/comment-page-1/

ballotpedia.org/Edward_R._Durr