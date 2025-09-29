FULL: Trump & Netanyahu Agree on Gaza Ceasefire - Press Conference

FULL REMARKS Trump and Netanyahu Agree on Gaza Ceasefire

Found on YT at DRM News.

More: Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi - "We were not informed of Trump’s plan before its announcement, and its terms are close to the Israeli vision.

What happened was an attempt to suppress the international momentum and recognitions of the Palestinian state.

We will review the American proposal and discuss it with the Palestinian factions.

The Trump plan has not reached us and has not yet reached any Palestinian entity. First, we must receive this plan in writing and clearly, and then we will express our opinion about it."

— Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi.