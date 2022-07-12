Book Author Exposes Your Own Slavery By Your Own Consent! - Daniel Arnold & Cory Endrulat

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Note: We are not of any political affiliations of any kind. We speak from the heart. Thank you Daniel Arnold for interviewing me on this important topic! About The Interviewer: Daniel Arnold is a former United States Marine and a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and security. In addition to hospital and prison security work, he is a respected martial arts trainer who has competed in some combat sports but concentrates primarily on real world self-defense. Dan is an ACE-certified fitness instructor and is currently an NRA-certified firearms instructor with marksmanship awards for both pistol and rifle. Dan is a Baptiste certified Yoga Teacher, speaker, author and researcher. He is also a featured speaker in Cory's upcoming summit. Daniel's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7MXCH3BHi0IYo1dC-kgtEA/ LEARN MORE: What Is Statism & Natural Law (And Action): https://nita.one/advanced All You Will NOT Be Told About Modern Abolitionism & Slavery: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLQXPpwJgnaKBcN7GtQB8nD All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://nita.one/summitguidelines NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #abolitionist #abolitionism #action #change #realchange #changetheworld #libertarian #liberty #abolition #anarchy #anarchism #voluntaryism #voluntarism #statism #consent #freedom #mychoice