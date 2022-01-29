Sending Athletes to Beijing Olympics Is Like Sending Them to Lion’s Den

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01/27/2022 Former National Security Council official Jamie Metzl said in a Fox interview that sending athletes to Beijing Olympics is like sending them to the lion’s den. These Olympics should never have been held in Beijing.