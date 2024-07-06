BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREE MARPES & EDGAR FRENCH ~ “Targeted Individuals; Frozen In Time & Forged In Fire” [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
“TARGETED INDIVIDUALS - FROZEN IN TIME & FORGED IN FIRE”!

An intense, unusual and eye-opening new Age Of Truth TV interview and a new episode in our “LIFE-STORIES” series on the channel, featuring an American couple who claim to be TARGETED INDIVIDUALS, and heavily targeted by non-entities, and they use their deep faith to survive some extraordinary other-worldly and mind-blowing experiences, having been attacked physically and mentally by Satanic forces and maybe secret intelligence services.


BREE MARPES & EDGAR FRENCH Jr. are both Authors and Truth Researchers and join Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, for a rather extreme account of their experiences and what they believe is the truth about faith and religion - and the global conspiracy! They are the authors of the book “FORGED IN FIRE!


http://www.ageoftruth.tv


AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/

AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv



For further contact: [email protected]


