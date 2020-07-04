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Comparing SARS-Cov-2 Data From Mask-Order States With Non-Mask States - Dave Champion - Dr Reality
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38 views • July 04, 2020
original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDAnOsybH90&;feature=em-uploademail
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Dr Reality compares data from states with mask orders in place with states that don't.
Dave makes the point that data from mask states should be considerably different than data from states in which there are no mask orders...if "masks work".
What has SARS-CoV-2 done in mask mask and non-mask states?
www.drreality.news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDAnOsybH90&;feature=em-uploademail
--------
Dr Reality compares data from states with mask orders in place with states that don't.
Dave makes the point that data from mask states should be considerably different than data from states in which there are no mask orders...if "masks work".
What has SARS-CoV-2 done in mask mask and non-mask states?
www.drreality.news
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