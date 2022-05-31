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Internet Blown Away by Alex Jones Predicting the Coming of Covid Lockdowns in 2012
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71 views • May 31, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the clips of him in the past predicting the lockdowns we face today.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-next-pandemic-likely-to-be-caused-by-climate-change/
See more predictions that came true here:
https://banned.video/channel/alex-jones-predictions
Help Support The Infowar and Get Your Limited Edition Apparel Today AT COST!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-next-pandemic-likely-to-be-caused-by-climate-change/
See more predictions that came true here:
https://banned.video/channel/alex-jones-predictions
Help Support The Infowar and Get Your Limited Edition Apparel Today AT COST!
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