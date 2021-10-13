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Documentary Filmmaker Topher Field Arrested by Victoria Police (MIRRORED)
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642 views • October 13, 2021
Documentary Filmmaker Topher Field Arrested by Victoria Police (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Real Rukshan at:-
Documentary film maker and political commentator Topher Field has been arrested by Victoria Police for "incitement". Topher has been a vocal public critic of the Andrews regime and the police response in the State of Victoria. Topher is also currently working on a documentary that delves into topics around government overreach and misuse of police authority.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Real Rukshan at:-
Documentary film maker and political commentator Topher Field has been arrested by Victoria Police for "incitement". Topher has been a vocal public critic of the Andrews regime and the police response in the State of Victoria. Topher is also currently working on a documentary that delves into topics around government overreach and misuse of police authority.
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