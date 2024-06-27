Massive fire attacks burn enemy troops taking cover in housing block

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavy flamethrower attacks of Russian military set fire to enemy troops sheltering in residential blocks in high-rise buildings in Canal Microdistrict of Chasov Yar. Massive fire annihilated NATO mercenaries and Ukrainian troops after being detected deployed there, and their positions turned to hell.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
