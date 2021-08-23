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Love from a Stranger (1937) BASIL RATHBONE
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40 views • August 23, 2021
tars: Basil Rathbone, Ann Harding, Binnie Hale
Director: Rowland V. Lee
Writer: Agatha Christie
A lottery winner breaks up with her fiancé and marries a fortune hunter who proves to be dangerous. The film's suspense builds to a shocking climax! Based on short story by Agatha Christie.
Director: Rowland V. Lee
Writer: Agatha Christie
A lottery winner breaks up with her fiancé and marries a fortune hunter who proves to be dangerous. The film's suspense builds to a shocking climax! Based on short story by Agatha Christie.
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