Tucker Carlson September 14, 2021

Tucker, the so-called “Deep State” does exist.



United Fruit changed its name to Chiquita in an attempt to rebrand its horrible image. Allen Dulles, DCI from 1953-1961, owned stock in United Fruit so when his Agency went after reformer Jacobo Árbenz in Guatemala on behalf of one of the Agency’s clients—United Fruit—he was, at the same time, protecting his own stock portfolio.



That National Security State and its apparatchiks actually do run the U.S. and have for longer than most Americans have been alive. People that actually do research know this. No, they don’t wear tin-foil hats and contemplate their navels to achieve Zen. It’s all been documented.



I wouldn’t trust Bob Woodward as far as I could shot-put an elephant. He’s been part of the intelligence apparatus since his days at Yale. I would direct your attention to Adrian Havill’s book “Deep Truth” to find out more about Mr. Woodward. He’s not what he seems. Those who investigated the claims made in the book “All The President’s Men” by Woodward and Bernstein have proven them false. Deep Throat was a concoction. Actually, Deep Throat was the CIA. Richard Helms (DCI) and Richard Nixon were at war with each other. The entire thing was just another coup d'etat by the CIA: this time without gunfire.



Civilian control of the military ended on November 22, 1963. When Arthur Schlesinger was asked late in life about the JFK assassination, he just said, “We were at war with the national security people.” In other words, the CIA and the Pentagon. JFK wanted to end the Cold War, but the system born out of WW II wanted it to go forward full steam ahead. Pax Americana.



AOC is an utter and complete moron. She treats like her position in Congress like new toy to play with. She’s a child with a child-like mentality. She has no business making decisions that affect the nation or American’s lives. Thanks, New York. You elected Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio and AOC. What the hell are you people smoking? And where did the catchphrase “conversation” come from? Sounds like something a nitwit high school kid would say. STOP IT! “Go from the presence of a foolish man, when you perceive not in him the lips of knowledge.” Proverbs 14:7. In other words, don’t waste your time arguing with a fucking idiot!



Candace Owens realizes—like the REAL woke people in America—that that State Media is actually Orwell’s MiniTru. If you’ve never bothered to read the book, I suggest you do. Skip the movies because they leave out the most important part, which is The Book Within The Book: THE THEORY AND PRACTICE OF OLIGARCHICAL COLLECTIVISM.



Addendum: #TrumpWon