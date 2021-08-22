Colorado School Board Bans Critical Race Theory After Black Father’s Fiery Speech



A school board in Colorado Springs, Colorado, banned critical race theory from being taught after a black father gave a speech describing how racism would “by and large be dead” in the United States if institutions were not “keeping it on life support.”



“I am a direct descendant of the North American slave trade,” the man said during a school board meeting, according to footage shared by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo. “Both my parents are black. All four of my grandparents are black, all eight of my great-grandparents, and all 16 of my great-greats.”



I’m not oppressed, and I’m not a victim,” he stated.



This Colorado Springs father denounces critical race theory and says that "racism in America would be dead today if not for certain people and institutions keeping it on life support"—including public education.



The school board for Colorado Springs District 49 moved to ban critical race theory in a vote of 3 to 2 after the man and others spoke, as reported by a local news outlet. The board’s president, John Graham, was in favor of outlawing the dogma.