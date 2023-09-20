The Hidden History of UFO Crash Retrievals & Secret Space Programs

Michael Salla
Sep 20, 2023
This is the trailer to the Sept 30 webinar: "From UFO Crash Retrievals to Present Day Secret Space Programs." To register & more info visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/ufocrashre...
Many thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this inspiring video, and to Angelika Whitecliff for assisting in the narration.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRQC0fsHtM0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.