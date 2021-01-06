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III. MMS ALL AROUND US: Chlorine Dioxide Mouthwash and Toothpaste. Safe and very effective
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720 views • January 06, 2021
Here is a clo2 product that you can use orally for bad breath, gum disease, enamel cleaning, sores and other infections. It is safe and approved to be put in the mouth...because clo2 IS safe in the body at the proper dosage amounts.
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