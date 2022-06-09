Monkeypox | Dr. Jim Meehan Breaks Down the Monkey Outbreak Narrative and Truth About Bill Gates

Website Resources:

www.MeehanMD.com

www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com

www.Benjamin4Congress.com

www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org





Why Was This Document Created by the Nuclear Threat Initiative?

https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf – See Page 12





Step 1 - Go to - www.ProsecuteNow.com

Step 2 - Go to - www.DavidMartin.World





Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/





Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda





Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2





Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation





The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”





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General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!

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