The Demolitions of Al-Jiftlik

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 150-square-meter house, owned by the Rashid family, has been a home to generations in the area. For decades, the family has lived here, witnessing the ongoing struggles of the region. Recently, the residents have faced increased harassment from the occupying forces and Zionist colonists.
Interview: Salameh Rasheed
Reporting: Mohammed somrain
Filmed: 31/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video