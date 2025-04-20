BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yemen #21: Two days in a row, US MQ-9 'Reaper' - confirmed down
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
83 views • 2 weeks ago

Number 21. Confirmed. Two days in a row.

R.I.P. Reaper.

p.s. I saw this a lot earlier somewhere else, and thought it was a different video, of yesterday's downed drown. I had posted that here already.  It's another, it's 2 days in a row. .. Cynthia   Also, at approx. 32M each that's about, 672,000,000 lost since Oct 7th, 2023 to help Israel.

Adding, on Ukraine, Easter ceasefire: 

The governor of Kherson has accused Ukraine of violating the Easter ceasefire. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike civilian areas in the region, stated Vladimir Saldo.

According to him, after 6:00 PM, attacks were carried out on Alyoshki, Gola Prystan, and Kakhovka using drones and mortars.

"It’s important to note: in some areas, there is silence, no shelling. This means that even among Ukrainian soldiers, some have heard the call for peace and maintained their humanity. But, unfortunately, not all."

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
