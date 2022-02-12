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It's a temporary state
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40 views • February 12, 2022
Part of the process of working toward our purpose, our greatest selves, is keeping a clear perspective. No matter how strong or weak we may be at the moment, we must keep in mind that even at our absolute lowest, this moment is exactly that - a MOMENT. It is temporary.
In the scope of our full lifespan, these moments are not forever. Even when prolonged through significant phases of our lives, it's important to understand, internally, this is a moment that will pass. It doesn't define you. It isn't who you are. It's a temporary state.
This can be hard to live with, especially in periods or deep grieving and harsh degrees of depression, for instance, but keeping a clear perspective is essential to managing your well being and not letting circumstances rule you.
For information and help on how to better manage this, please visit us at http://feeldifferent.com
In the scope of our full lifespan, these moments are not forever. Even when prolonged through significant phases of our lives, it's important to understand, internally, this is a moment that will pass. It doesn't define you. It isn't who you are. It's a temporary state.
This can be hard to live with, especially in periods or deep grieving and harsh degrees of depression, for instance, but keeping a clear perspective is essential to managing your well being and not letting circumstances rule you.
For information and help on how to better manage this, please visit us at http://feeldifferent.com
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