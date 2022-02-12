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It's a temporary state
ORLANDO OWEN
ORLANDO OWEN
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40 views • February 12, 2022
Part of the process of working toward our purpose, our greatest selves, is keeping a clear perspective. No matter how strong or weak we may be at the moment, we must keep in mind that even at our absolute lowest, this moment is exactly that - a MOMENT. It is temporary.
In the scope of our full lifespan, these moments are not forever. Even when prolonged through significant phases of our lives, it's important to understand, internally, this is a moment that will pass. It doesn't define you. It isn't who you are. It's a temporary state.

This can be hard to live with, especially in periods or deep grieving and harsh degrees of depression, for instance, but keeping a clear perspective is essential to managing your well being and not letting circumstances rule you.

For information and help on how to better manage this, please visit us at http://feeldifferent.com
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depressionmental healthgrievingself-esteemself-healingorlando owenfeel differentself-purpose
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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