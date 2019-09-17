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Signs That Indicate You Have Diabetes
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47 views • September 17, 2019
Signs That Indicate You Have Diabetes.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes is a common diseases to the many people all over the world. It happens when the levels of blood sugar increases.
Types of diabetes:
There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.
If you have diabetes symptoms or you are on pre- diabetes you should not ignore it.
What are the symptoms of diabetes?
Here are some warning signs of diabetes/ Symptoms of diabetes:
1. Skin problems:
Itchy skin or dry skin may be a diabetes symptoms.
2. Cuts or wounds that heal slowly:
Another diabetes symptoms in men or women is cuts or wounds that heal slowly.
3. Increasing urination:
When the blood sugar levels increases in your body your urination will be a increased, which is a signs of diabetes.
4. You're thirstier than usual:
It is also a symptoms of diabetes.
Other Commons Signs of Diabetes are:
-Tingling and numbness in the hands and feet.
-Weight loss that has no obvious cause.
-Fatigue.
-Dry mouth.
-Blurred vision.
-Irritability.
-feet tingle.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes is a common diseases to the many people all over the world. It happens when the levels of blood sugar increases.
Types of diabetes:
There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.
If you have diabetes symptoms or you are on pre- diabetes you should not ignore it.
What are the symptoms of diabetes?
Here are some warning signs of diabetes/ Symptoms of diabetes:
1. Skin problems:
Itchy skin or dry skin may be a diabetes symptoms.
2. Cuts or wounds that heal slowly:
Another diabetes symptoms in men or women is cuts or wounds that heal slowly.
3. Increasing urination:
When the blood sugar levels increases in your body your urination will be a increased, which is a signs of diabetes.
4. You're thirstier than usual:
It is also a symptoms of diabetes.
Other Commons Signs of Diabetes are:
-Tingling and numbness in the hands and feet.
-Weight loss that has no obvious cause.
-Fatigue.
-Dry mouth.
-Blurred vision.
-Irritability.
-feet tingle.
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