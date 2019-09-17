Signs That Indicate You Have Diabetes.



What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a common diseases to the many people all over the world. It happens when the levels of blood sugar increases.



Types of diabetes:

There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

If you have diabetes symptoms or you are on pre- diabetes you should not ignore it.



What are the symptoms of diabetes?

Here are some warning signs of diabetes/ Symptoms of diabetes:



1. Skin problems:

Itchy skin or dry skin may be a diabetes symptoms.

2. Cuts or wounds that heal slowly:

Another diabetes symptoms in men or women is cuts or wounds that heal slowly.



3. Increasing urination:

When the blood sugar levels increases in your body your urination will be a increased, which is a signs of diabetes.



4. You're thirstier than usual:

It is also a symptoms of diabetes.



Other Commons Signs of Diabetes are:

-Tingling and numbness in the hands and feet.

-Weight loss that has no obvious cause.

-Fatigue.

-Dry mouth.

-Blurred vision.

-Irritability.

-feet tingle.