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Another Black Man Died of Asphyxiation. Sorry Trump...., YES, DEFUND THE POLICE, the armed arm of the bolcheviques, they are not brave, but they are many...
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42 views • September 03, 2020
A Black man who had run naked through the streets of Rochester, New York, died of asphyxiation after being forcibly restrained by police officers who placed a spit-hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for over two minutes in the early hours of March 23, according to video and records released Wednesday by the man’s family.
The full note here:
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2020/09/03/video-shows-cops-used-spit-hood-while-restraining-naked-black-man-who-died-of-asphyxiation/
The full note here:
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2020/09/03/video-shows-cops-used-spit-hood-while-restraining-naked-black-man-who-died-of-asphyxiation/
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