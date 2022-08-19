Pedophile cannibal Satanist Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton same bloodline black nobility family team

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). Amy in the attached video exposes how Satan Lucifer’s Saturn Saturnalian Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich SS imperial space fleet Blackwater Nazi army President Donald Trump and Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist communist liberal Satanist democrat party politicians all belong to the same Draco reptilian chimera alien empire and Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar ascended masters “fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils hierarchy under Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils. Amy disappeared after she started posting a few videos about the Illuminati NWO earth management hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist black nobility families Draco & Pleiadian incarnate avatar globalist elites in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” human bodies of their New Age Wicca witch occult spirit guide channeling witch servants, and all their connections. The video hosts of “Black Pill with Shane and Ken” also disappeared after a month after starting to post dozens of videos exposing the Illuminati NWO, and who interviewed Amy. Since Amy and both Shane & Ken are using vulgar dirty words like “f__k” and “s__t,” and they were implying that the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Zionist kabbalist black magick “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist genocidal psychopathic “human extermination COVID19 biochemical weapon vaccine Operation Warp Speed” demon spirit globalist elites in cloned hybrid human bodies are Christians by spreading the lie that Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists like Joel Osteen and Billy Graham are Christians, they would not have any protection from God, so they probably got killed a month after they started posting their videos, or they were alien-abducted and soul-scalped and their bodies stolen and are now walking around with demon spirits disguising as them. This is what happens when they start blaspheming God in that way, because these heathens have no spiritual protection of God. When they get cooked alive by the Draco and Pleiadian incarnate avatar globalist elites’ CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms either slowly so that they die from unknown illness or instantly through roasted internal organs, which their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar autopsy doctors and court judges and police hide from the humans, they die immediately. Or, the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal elites usually strip off their clothes naked, and make them run in the forests of Alaska or the Rothschild estate or desert, and hunt them down with military black ops helicopters, while they enjoy the “Predator alien” reptilian hunt. Then, they lesbian rape (peg) them and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” sodomize them and sacrifice them to Satan Lucifer and eat them. They cannot kill us real Christians, because we are protected by God, and we banzai charge and hunt down the devil Satan Lucifer and his ascended masters fallen angel devils, and we kamikaze attack and destroy the millions of Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops professional assassins, for God’s glory and honor and name and people.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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