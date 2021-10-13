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HORUS 👁
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142 views • October 13, 2021
Horus is one of the most ancient Egyptian deities and is one of the most important gods in the Egyptian pantheon. He is most often depicted with a falcon's head and is crowned with the pschent, the emblem of the pharaohs of Egypt. https://egyptian-history.com/blogs/egyptian-symbols/eye-of-horus
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