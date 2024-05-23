Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
St. Stanislaus Papczyński - Marian Teaching with Fr. Mark Baron, MIC
channel image
High Hopes
3202 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
4 views
Published a day ago

Fr. Mark Baron at Divine Mercy


May 11, 2023


Fr. Mark Baron, MIC, explains why St. Stanislaus Papczyński is such an important saint.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more on our NEW fre Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j8V2eTg66Q


Keywords
catholicdivine mercymarian teachingfr mark baronst stanislaus papczynski

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket