https://gettr.com/post/p2dzogr150b
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】TodayHK, a member of the NFSC from Hong Kong: All of Mr. Miles Guo's revelations about the CCP virus are true! We are not victims of Mr. Guo. Instead, we are victims of the SEC!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】来自香港的新中国联邦人TodayHK：郭文贵先生所有关于中共病毒的爆料都是真的！我们不是郭先生的受害者，我们是SEC的受害者！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
