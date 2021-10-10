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NVIC 10 OCT 2020 (Barbara Leo Fisher)
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41 views • October 10, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/10/vaccine-awareness-week-update-2021.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211010&mid=DM1014768&rid=1288451891

The COVID-19 shots are waking people up to vaccine myths, such as the idea that vaccination always prevents infection and transmission, and is the only way to achieve herd immunity. The truth is that many vaccines don’t prevent infection or transmission, and vaccine-acquired immunity is typically temporary. Sometimes you don't get it at all
Over the past 18 months, the number of people asking questions about vaccine safety has grown significantly. The subscriber base to the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC)’s The Vaccine Reaction journal newspaper has increased by more than 50%
After 9/11, Congress and the pharmaceutical industry got together and passed BioShield legislation that expands liability protection for drug companies marketing pandemic drugs and vaccines in the U.S.
The PREP Act’s Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is so inadequate, if you’re injured by a drug or vaccine used under a public health emergency declaration, it’s nearly impossible to receive compensation
Health authorities and government officials have proven their incompetence during this pandemic. From the beginning, they neglected and actually prevented safe and effective treatments from being widely used — a decision that has resulted in unnecessary deaths and needless suffering
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vaccine safetycicp
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