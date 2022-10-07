Border Deception: How the US and UN Are Quietly Running the Border Crisishttps://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Border-Deception--How-the-US-and-UN-Are-Quietly-Running-the-Border-Crisis-%282022%29:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4





America's border crisis is not organic. Behind the nearly 4.9 million illegal immigrants who entered the United States since President Joe Biden took office are criminal cartels, orchestration from the United Nations, and financing from the U.S. government. And while taxpayers are being told that local law enforcement and the National Guard are working to resolve the crisis, in reality, they're being used to funnel migrants to networks of non-governmental organizations, who then traffic them for resettlement throughout the country.





In this investigative report, Crossroads host Joshua Philipp tours both sides of the U.S.–Mexico border to uncover what's really behind the "Border Deception."





https://www.theepochtimes.com/border-deception-how-the-us-and-un-are-quietly-running-the-border-crisis_4751511.html?&utm_medium=Crossroads&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=BorderDeception&utm_content=09-29-2022



