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Do NOT Comply with the Authoritarian Edicts --- Each of Us
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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73 views • February 11, 2022
Going into a bakery that insisted on masks. "We are leaving and you won't get our money."
I speak with the owner who tells me she hates it, but will be fined $800 by the government if she is found to be serving unmasked people.
I have tremendous empathy for her position, and still it is up to each of us to stand-up to authoritarianism and I made it clear, that it was her role to take it up with the government, and leveraged our money against the edicts.
We must all individually stand up against this.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

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safetymandatessocial cohesioncosta ricaauthoritarianismmask mandatesdo not complycovid restrictionsno mask no servicecosta rica covid restrictionspower individualindividual mandatescosta rica bakerystand up to authoritykeep us safesafety at all costsend mask mandates
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