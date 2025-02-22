RFK Jr's Big Plans | Pfizer CEO Booed | Audit of Fort Knox Is A Go! Headline News 2/21/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Audit Fort Knox Gold is On!!! Lots of shakeups happening this week. RFK Jr. is taking off with his MAHA agenda. He lays out plans to go after: Ultra-processed food | electromagneticradiation | Childhood vaccine schedule | Glyphosate & pesticides | Artificial food additives | SSRIs & antidepressants | Microplastics & more! Trump's meeting with Pfizer CEO is greeted with the appropriate boos. Another #planecrash, this time in Toronto, has led to questions about Delta Endeavor #airline and their TikTok promoting DEI. Mayor Karen Bass has fired LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley as James O'Keefe releases damaging audio. AG Pam Bondi says the Epstein client list is on her desk. Lots to cover. It's another "buckle-up and ride" week. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Watch!!!
*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com
Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney
Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com
https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%