Make A Bigger Impact! How To Create An Online Summit With Speakers - Simple & Low Cost Tutorial

Here is a tutorial of my favorite tools to help you create your own online summit or web conference, with many speakers, resources and interviews!
Summary Of Resources Mentioned:
- Website Builder (Wix) ~ Can Be Free
- Mailing Subscription Service (Mailerlite) ~ Free Up To 1k Emails
- Interview Platforms (Jitsi, Skype, Discord) ~ Free (You May Use YouTube With The Videos Unlisted For The Videos To Go On Site)
- Recording/Streaming Software (OBS) ~ Free (or Bandicam)
- Video Editor (Wondershare Filmora) ~ Can Be Free
- Graphics/Backgrounds/ads/Thumbnails (Photoscape X) ~ Free
- High Quality Equipment (KLIM) ~ Low Cost
- Calendar (Make Sure To Schedule Accordingly To Time Zones) ~ Free
- Email Service (Mainstream Providers Is Best; Use BCC To Send Mass) ~ Free
- Use "The End Of Slavery Summit" As A Reference (Main, Days, Topics, Gifts)
- Make Sure Everything Works (Contact Supports To Check Everything)
Office Program For Creating Sheets Below (OnlyOffice) ~ Free
- Speaker Guidelines (Topic, Free Resource, Dates/Times, Op. Slides/Images)
- How-It-Works For Speakers (Time, Sharing, Goals, Requesting Interviews)
- Spreadsheet (Name, Email, Checklist, Topic)
