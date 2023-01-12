Create New Account
Make A Bigger Impact! How To Create An Online Summit With Speakers - Simple & Low Cost Tutorial
Here is a tutorial of my favorite tools to help you create your own online summit or web conference, with many speakers, resources and interviews! My summit with over 50 speakers & hundreds of resources: https://nita.one/summit Summary Of Resources Mentioned: - Website Builder (Wix) ~ Can Be Free - Mailing Subscription Service (Mailerlite) ~ Free Up To 1k Emails - Interview Platforms (Jitsi, Skype, Discord) ~ Free (You May Use YouTube With The Videos Unlisted For The Videos To Go On Site) - Recording/Streaming Software (OBS) ~ Free (or Bandicam) - Video Editor (Wondershare Filmora) ~ Can Be Free - Graphics/Backgrounds/ads/Thumbnails (Photoscape X) ~ Free - High Quality Equipment (KLIM) ~ Low Cost - Calendar (Make Sure To Schedule Accordingly To Time Zones) ~ Free - Email Service (Mainstream Providers Is Best; Use BCC To Send Mass) ~ Free - Use "The End Of Slavery Summit" As A Reference (Main, Days, Topics, Gifts) - Make Sure Everything Works (Contact Supports To Check Everything) Office Program For Creating Sheets Below (OnlyOffice) ~ Free - Speaker Guidelines (Topic, Free Resource, Dates/Times, Op. Slides/Images) - How-It-Works For Speakers (Time, Sharing, Goals, Requesting Interviews) - Spreadsheet (Name, Email, Checklist, Topic) online summit tutorial how to create summit create online summit online summit with speakers how to make a summit how to make a web conference web conference tutorial summit conference tools

