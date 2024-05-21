Create New Account
NWO: Dr. McCullough says bird flu is a made up crisis to create fear & food shortage
Follower of Christ777
Credits to XandrewX

Dr. Peter McCullough claims that the upcoming bird flu plannedemic will be a made up crisis to strike more fear and even a food shortage by culling chickens. The left-wing, socialist global elites truly want to reduce global population.

