Our Country Has Lost It's Independence | Kim Iversen



Kim Iversen presents a compelling and thought-provoking monologue, addressing the pressing issue of free speech and the profound impact of the Israel lobby in America. She sheds light on various instances where individuals faced consequences for criticizing Israel or voicing pro-Palestine viewpoints, such as Candace Owens' dismissal from the Daily Wire and the establishment of anti-BDS laws in 37 states. Iversen also delves into the confusion between Israel and Judaism, which she believes has contributed to the rise of anti-Semitism. Her powerful speech is further strengthened by recent social media controversies, where people are told that uttering "Christ is King" is anti-Semitic. This, she contends, could be the last straw that rouses the right-wing Christian community to recognize and combat the Israel lobby's detrimental influence on America's independence and sovereignty

