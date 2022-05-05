Miles Guo: I was supposed to be eliminated, but was able to evade such fate and started a new phase of my life

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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: The Zhongyuan Hotel behind me in this photo is where I met Li Changchu, Li Desheng and Zhang Wannian. After that I went to Beijing and met with Wang Dongxing, Yang Dezhong and their families. I was supposed to be eliminated, but was able to evade such fate and started a new phase of my life