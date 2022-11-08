Georgia Voter Humiliates Biden With Obama's Own Words

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"President Obama was famous for saying, 'Never underestimate Biden's ability to F things up."
"He's F'd up everything up since he's taken office ... till now. I can't think of anything that he's done that I would agree with.'"
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