When there was no (the CCP Virus) vaccine, sperm and ovum donation was at a certain price, but since the vaccine became available the price is 21,000 times higher

https://gettr.com/post/p29sfxq56cf

2023.02.26 When there was no (the CCP Virus) vaccine, sperm and ovum donation was at a certain price. That was very simple, but since the vaccine became available the price is 21,000 times higher. In addition, while researching this, are you able to buy any from the current number of sperms and ova? No, these are the scarcity of the century.

在没有疫苗的时候，捐精，捐卵这个是一个行事价。很简单，但是自从有了疫苗以后，机构它要收购的话是2.1万倍。还有呢，这个了解过程当中，这精子和卵子的数量你有没有能买的着？没有，这是世纪稀缺。



