OXFORD FIGHTS CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

January 19th, 2023.
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw507/
This week on the New World Next Week: Finland teaches its citizens about media literacy; Oxfordians are already pushing back against the 15-minute city idea; and Lukashenko abolishes copyright in Belarus (kinda sorta not really).
