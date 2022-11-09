Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn’s POWERFUL Election Day message ‘THIS is why we vote’
105 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 days ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Glenn and Stu talk frequently about how certain elected officials continue to desecrate the office they serve. Well, Glenn says, TODAY IS OUR DAY. In this clip, Glenn gives a powerful message for the Election Day, explaining why it’s so important for Americans to vote in the midterms: ‘Vote to EMPOWER people...because I believe there’s endless and extraordinary possibilities in the ordinary person.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20myPnKcCrQ


Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericansvoteglenn beckmidterm electionselected officialselection day

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket