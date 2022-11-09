Glenn’s POWERFUL Election Day message ‘THIS is why we vote’

Glenn Beck
Glenn and Stu talk frequently about how certain elected officials continue to desecrate the office they serve. Well, Glenn says, TODAY IS OUR DAY. In this clip, Glenn gives a powerful message for the Election Day, explaining why it’s so important for Americans to vote in the midterms: ‘Vote to EMPOWER people...because I believe there’s endless and extraordinary possibilities in the ordinary person.’
