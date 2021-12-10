Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: There Is Digital Revolution Occurring in Australian Financial System

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12/07/2021 Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: Digital currencies are fast becoming the new normal. There is a digital revolution occurring in the Australian financial system. Three major reforms aim to create a regulated domestic Australian digital money platform via modernizing the payment system, licensing business buying and selling cryptocurrencies, and a centralized digital currency reserve bank.